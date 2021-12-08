Transcript for Whitney Houston returns from hiatus, admits to drug use following rumors: Part 5

I'm dying to get home to see her little face, and she's dying for me to come home. I try to talk to her at least three times a week, although it's very hard to talk. It's worse to talk sometimes than not to, because you feel that longing. You get a little tired, real tired. I know I'm tired and I'm ready to go home. I think when she was at the very top, that is where actually it started to be problematic and ended in her death. She had passed through so much with the divorce, and there's other things that take people out, you know, and I really think she died of a broken heart. Sawyer: If you had to name the devil for you, the biggest devil among them? That would be me. What weighed on her, I think, the most -- outside of all of the things that everybody wants to talk about -- was that towards the end of her life, she lost her voice. By then, she's been working with a vocal coach because her voice has been ravaged by everything that's going on in her life. Seeing the tragedy of her life unfold became a very hot topic once more. The appearance at the Michael Jackson 30th anniversary tribute show, where she was painfully thin, did not look physically right, did not sound right. Love: It is hard on you physically, mentally, the whole thing. I can understand how you feel that you have to do certain things to get yourself up. But like I said, that's what kills entertainers. Smith: I think that a lot of us had a lot of hope that, somehow, things were going to go back to what we believed to be normal. Woman: Stand up, stand back. It's Whitney Houston! Smith: She was out of a marriage that it was time for her to be out of, and I think she wanted to go back to work. Connelly: In 2009, she hit the comeback trail, singing the hits once again, like "I'm Every Woman." I'm every woman Yeah It's all in me All in me Anything you want done, baby Connelly: The last verified sighting of Whitney Houston is February 9, 2012, and she winds up on stage with Kelly Price singing just a little smatter of a gospel song. Price: She started to sing "Yes, Jesus Loves Me," which by now, if anybody doesn't know, it was her favorite song. Norwood: I spoke with her three days before she passed away. She made me promise to always be myself, "Do not let this business or anybody change the core of who you are." I feel like she told me that because she had been through a lot, and she wanted me to stay...strong. Reporter: Houston was in Los Angeles to celebrate Grammy weekend. Spanos: Basically, leading up to the Grammys, she did not seem to be fully well. Her behavior is increasingly erratic. She ends up crashing an interview with Brandy, Monica, and Clive. Come say hi to your godfather. Norwood: I just didn't feel like she was herself, and I'm like, "Where is everybody?" There was nothing I could really... ...Do. Connelly: It's a cloudy day, but the sun's just broken through because it's the early afternoon. Her assistant draws a bath for her, and Whitney says to her, "Can you get me a couple of those cupcakes from Sprinkles? I'm just going to eat one, but get a couple." She's been gone 30 minutes, just to get a couple of cupcakes, and that's it. Opens the door into Whitney Houston's room, and as she hits the bedroom, there's water at her ankles. The bathtub's overflowed. Reporter: It turns out there were signs of cocaine use up until the night she died. Norwood: It's tragic how she passed, and... Just, she had been through so much. I just -- I just didn't like the way she -- the way she had to die. Walden: Whitney died when she was 48. I went to her funeral in New Jersey. The people all over New Jersey and from wherever they came. She was the people's champion. They were all there for her, the people. Everything has its time, and her work on the Earth was done, so God took her home. She was suffering. She was not able to sing the way she wanted to sing. She was not able to do what she could do, and I think it hurt her, and God took her home. You start to ask yourself the question, as a friend, as a brother, "Did I do enough?" But then you start to realize, she was a Jersey girl. She was going to make the decisions she made. And she did, and she lived her life the way she wanted to live her life. Chambers: I think that destiny called her, and she heeded the call. I make music. I try to make great music that people can can hear and listen to for ages, you know?

