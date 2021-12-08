Transcript for Whitney Houston’s incredible talent lives on through her legendary voice: Part 6

Norwood: What would surprise people most about Whitney -- probably how spontaneous she was. Winans: She was completely irreverent. Walden: She was real. Whitney was warm. She was charming. She was loving. She was kind. Whitney is, like, popping gum, tight jeans, looking fly, bad hair day, drop-dead gorgeous. Chambers: She was here for a short time, but she taught us all to believe in ourselves. Norwood: She was the one for me. She was the one. Houston: What they write about me, I really don't care about. Basically, I'm just, I'm a mother. I make music. I try to make great music that people can hear and listen to for ages, you know? Part of me is sophisticated. Part of me is a little funky. Part of me is, you know, slow, a little fast, you know? Different tastes, different varieties. People want to know that, too, you know? So if they don't know, they make it up, you know? Glover: She ain't caring about what y'all caring about Whitney. She's just being her. Singing. Singing. Spreading joy. That's who I see. The Whitney I knew was full of love, was full of life. Human, made some mistakes, but loved hard. Houston: I don't care what anybody else says or did or what they claimed I was. I know I'm a child of God. And I know He loves me. Jesus loves me, this I know. Walden: This candle is symbolic of Whitney's spirit. I'm holding it to honor her spirit and listen to the music, because in the music is God. Yeah, we gotta find

