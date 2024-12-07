“The Wizard of Oz” famous shoes head to live auction

Nearly two decades after they were stolen from a museum, the iconic ruby slippers from “the Wizard of Oz” are now being auctioned off with bids already surpassing $1 million.

December 7, 2024

