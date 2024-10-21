WNBA star and exec. Renee Montgomery on her hopes for the future of the league

ABC New’ Linsey Davis speaks with Renee Montgomery on her journey to become the first former player to be VP and co-owner of a WNBA team in the new documentary, “A Radical Act: Renee Montgomery.”

October 21, 2024

