Woman at center of royal racism accusations speaks out

Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder and Black woman born in the U.K., speaks about her experience with a member of the royal household and longtime confidante to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live