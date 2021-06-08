Transcript for Women have won roughly 60% of Team USA’s medals at Tokyo Olympics

Allyson Felix just won the bronze medal on the track in the 400 meters it's her tenth Olympic Medal. Tying Carl Lewis as the most decorated American athlete in track and field let's bring in. USA today columnist Christine Brennan for more on that and the biggest moments from the games as the closing ceremony nears Christine I have known you for a long time I know you pay attention. Not only today's historic wins like for Allyson Felix. But many other moments within the Olympics what stands out to you right now as we come. To a close. Ultimately you know you mentioned your. Allyson Felix 35 years old mother. Not only Brady happy party or moms to their rights that you may remember that Nike said it did pay her while she was pregnant and cash she'd just successfully fought her all moms out there. Who are still competing and so these women are much more than athletes that we now narrow security agents and rallied at the headline now storyline let's write some vials and the story of these gains early Cheryl richer is I'm Simone overcoming the trustees overcoming her years concerns. Talking about mental health talking about the pressure she was under and actually coming back for the balance being irony that bronze medals -- Simone was supposed to come in here wait until after all but in many ways and silver one bronze medal I think she comes out and bigger winner because she has taken on not only a national conversation really but it emblem. About mental health and out. Young people and athletes who are dealing with pressures and issues that east and never talk about and now. A personal about it is talking about it and no way not only on the he'll play opt. S gonna make an impact now among athletes you know you talk about this being a movement now Christine. I think this is something that a lot of the athletes didn't want to talk about they weren't open about it because you're supposed to be the best. At your sport right you don't talk about weakness so going forward. How is this a positive. Why I think it's a terrific development and it is this next generation are bright. Be our children at its Arctic Carl Lewis Dominique Dawes who. I've been able to be on Good Morning America with a couple times and Robin. During these games they talk about the pressures they face. Has written a 1% Bryce you just acted up in the air you be strong. Don't don't shortage it has all the buzz words from a different time from a different generation. While those days are both are. It's from Michael sales. Shoot nail me and we Osaka of course the big story over the last few months and antennas 2000 on piles as a mom annual summer for the US talked about over training syndrome and being depressed in any anxiety at -- human trials and that again you're at the Olympics. All these athletes are speaking out the way to know what every day or so what is the future hold well hopefully it helps young kids. Which is really what it's all about it several monster kids. Kids understand that it's okay. Did not okay to talk about these issues. And hopefully it helps. Children or adults understand it these role model seats these great heroes don't look at gold medals if they talk about is. And that needs anybody can and hopefully get help. And let's go by I I there's a positive ending here because he's these athletes have such big names and sets of platforms Europe. And I think this guy is an extra helping others. You know I agree with you ended it fills my heart just to hear you say that you know I think of April Ross to referred to as the. Oldest woman. Yet when she. To bring home a medal how significant was this for beach volleyball and also for women and moms and being hit older athlete and mean I have to say heighten it. That's a role model for me as a quote unquote older woman I'm far older than she is now. I think we both are right but she's not know which is which is which is old burnout and and I was dare I watched that match is that over a hundred degrees it was really really hot what great it's they Archie and what are you choose that they were so dominant Australians. That's right it's never had a chance and this is 39 year old April roster 31 year old art or Alex big red. I claimants and I'll or eight or Rashid won a bronze and you want to sober never dull until today she and I just bit this trial for your perseverance and also she's done. Read all three medals accuracy lunch date with different partners such talk about someone. Who can work with different people who can. Kinda raw look. The punches. Look at it down that's April ross' and it was a joy to watch the domination by the Americans. And for April roster finally get back gold medal she's been. Trying to seek to get its Ryan chasing now are three lobes. I'm with Gil Ari finally we got tech that women's national soccer team rebounding from a pretty rocky start to win that bronze medal right let's talk about what's next for those. World Cup champs and how we see in the last significant game. Four Megan repeat knowing currently laid in a US Jersey what do you think. I don't think there's an. Pretty Schneider and I mean I would never let it count. Still speaking of Allison Felix the era people ros like we're talking about women or at mobile's there's there's strong. But yeah if they decide to go with our youth movement I get younger players in the air US men's national team that when the golden the so predicted when the bronze. On it and yes I think. It worked it we're closing. Brit that we Europe. Brad somewhat the last days are currently going to repeat outlet to of the greatest names in the history of soccer. US soccer not just a women's soccer and men's and women's soccer and act that they get names but also the wit agent rebound and come back and this story of these Olympics. Women athletes out for the first time ever. Nearly 60%. Of US medals won with just a couple days ago I have been won by equipment that is my car and it. Start itchy and they'd ever been exposed or should show I'm almost 60%. Numbers fluctuate as is the Barbara or if the US women Europe. Were their own country just the US women. 84 in the metals content that's up AAR. I'll let it how dominant art and it's tied behind its about I don't mind getting limited chance fifty years ago. And look at the results and no wonder country's volatile upper great law. Another story you and I covered outlaw written decades ago and I I agree with you it's so great to see where women athletes stand right now in that they're taken home these metals representing. Across the world Christine Brennan in Tokyo porous it was so great to see it made my Friday. The senior urethane you very much a look right over your. I enjoy your weekend to. I knew as well take your dad thank you you bet.

