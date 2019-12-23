Transcript for The Year 2019: Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Billy Porter and other breakout stars

Welcome back as we continue our celebration of all things 2019. And right now, the category is breakout stars. Everybody from lizzo to lil nas X and his record-breaking smash that took us all the way to "Hold town road." For rapper lil nas X, the "Old town road" led in one direction -- straight to the top. The only time I've truly felt like I made it was maybe when the song finally hit number one. I was like, "Okay, this is it." The song that started as a sensation on tiktok got an assist from the comeback we never saw coming. I've been a part of a couple things that were described at the time as phenomenons, including "Achy breaky heart." I mean, Billy ray can take his achy breaky all the way to old town road, because he is living his best life. In August, the song could ride no more, and 17-year-old Billie eilish replaced it at number one. Duh! Billie is breaking out and breaking pop star norms, using her distinct voice on her own terms. She's not behaving in the way that we're used to seeing pop stars behave, and I think that that's, like, refreshing. I'm in that part of my life that in the future, I'm gonna be like, "Damn, I wish I could -- whatever." So I'm trying to be as present as possible. This is good. This is a good thing. She has not kind of like been burped out of some pop music factory and I think that's why young people are responding to her. She's a great example that, like, you think you're in this rut of this same type of famous person, the same type of celebrity, and then someone new comes along and is different, but also becomes just as famous. There was another "Hustler" chasing Billie up the charts. Lizzo had us feeling -- feeling good as hell -- All year long. Lizzo has been out here working, and I feel like people just discovered her this year. I think that this is the perfect time for me, as a human being, to be in the spotlight and dealing with all of this, because I don't think I would've been able to handle it if I was any younger. I remember actually seeing her several years ago. She's in fishnets and, I don't know, some getup. And I remember we were all just, "Who -- who is that?" And then she busts out a flute. I mean, it's almost funny because you're like, "Is she playing a flute?" And 2019 was the year where we needed some positivity so bad that people just grabbed onto lizzo and was like, "Oh, my god, something just positive and pure, and beautiful." I wear my body and my skin well, so I'm just gonna continue to be that. But I'm nobody's celebrity you can't make an example out of me. I'm literally here making music so I can live a more positive, healthier, happier life, and if that changes the world one song at a time, so be it. All three are now up for album of the year, record of the year, and best new artist grammys. From lil nas to another big-"little" breakout. You went to bed grown, and you woke up -- Little. Marsai martin, who we watched grow up on "Black-ish," became Hollywood's youngest executive producer at 14 years old. Lot of messages in that movie. To always be yourself. Don't grow up too fast, and you don't have to be someone else to be this powerhouse, confident person. When we're kids, we know who we are. It's the world that beats it out of us. Be real. No one likes the fake. Don't be the fake. Can we do a round of applause? In church we say, "Can we give the lord a hand praise?" Can we give marsai a hand praise? On TV, we were "All in" for "Jeopardy James," the game show's newest king of the question. The professional sports gambler used a high-risk, high-reward strategy on his way to winning more than $2 million over his initial run. A new one-day record. You have just set a one-day record again. Anybody that can combine my love of degenerate sports gambling and "Jeopardy!", that's very rare you find an overlap, and he did that for me. And I appreciate it. From "Jeopardy!" Jackpots to Emmy gold. "Fleabag." Phoebe waller-bridge. Phoebe waller-bridge. Phoebe waller-bridge, who scooped up an armful of emmys for "Fleabag." Girl, save some for the rest of us. Can we get an Emmy or two? This is just getting ridiculous. A lot of women characters are either a good girl, or a bad Are you a cool person? No, I'm a pretty normal person. A normal person. Yeah, a normal person. What makes you a normal person? Well, I don't believe in god. She writes a character who's a real person, who is complicated. But nobody may have had a bigger night, or a bigger year, than Billy porter. The category is bring it like royalty! Winning for his breakout role in "Pose," Billy plays "Pray tell," emcee of New York City's ballroom culture. And that's how you do a ball! In the midst of the A.I.D.S. Crisis. It's very rare that there's a character and a person, and they do this. I get these scripts sometimes and it's like, I actually already lived this, so all I have to do is show up and be present, and tell the story. I didn't tell them what it was like in 1980 when we danced all summer to that song. There wasn't none of this A.I.D.S. Mess going on. Billy porter has been a theater star for as long as I can remember. He's a veteran of stage and screen. Billy porter has always been Billy porter. The time had to find him. High-fashion evening wear! Billy knows a thing or two about that. He's been slaying red carpets all year long. At the oscars. We would always joke, "I'm going to wear a ball gown to the oscars." The men are boring. They are all in the same penguin suit. I'm going to show up in a gown. Taking flight at the met gala, and at the tonys, wearing the curtains from his award-winning Broadway breakout, "Kinky boots." Capping it all off with an epic look for his Emmy win. I was directly behind the hat. The swoop was, like, directly over my face. Billy porter gets to do whatever the hell he wants to do. God bless you, god bless you. If I forgot anybody, I'm sorry! I love you all! I will gladly sit behind Billy porter. Hopefully catch a glimpse of what's on stage. So hats on to Billy porter, and all the breakout stars of 2019. Another highlight of the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.