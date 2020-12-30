The Year 2020: American heroes step up as COVID-19 continues to hammer the US

More
From health care workers who hunkered down with patients to moms who mobilized to make protective equipment to teachers coming through every day, these people gave their all.
5:19 | 12/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Year 2020: American heroes step up as COVID-19 continues to hammer the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:19","description":"From health care workers who hunkered down with patients to moms who mobilized to make protective equipment to teachers coming through every day, these people gave their all.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"74960064","title":"The Year 2020: American heroes step up as COVID-19 continues to hammer the US","url":"/Entertainment/video/year-2020-american-heroes-step-covid-19-continues-74960064"}