{"duration":"4:01","description":"Despite a tough year, people everywhere kept showing up for each other and themselves, from the first person with Downs syndrome to complete the Ironman triathlon to a man who adopted five siblings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"74960067","title":"The Year 2020: The resiliency of the human spirit shines bright","url":"/Entertainment/video/year-2020-resiliency-human-spirit-shines-bright-74960067"}