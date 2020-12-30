The Year 2020: The resiliency of the human spirit shines bright

Despite a tough year, people everywhere kept showing up for each other and themselves, from the first person with Downs syndrome to complete the Ironman triathlon to a man who adopted five siblings.
4:01 | 12/30/20

The Year 2020: The resiliency of the human spirit shines bright

