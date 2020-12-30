The Year 2020: Wildfires in California, Australia and extreme storms

In the midst of a global pandemic, Australia battled its worst wildfires in its country's history, whereas in the U.S., the West was also fighting back flames and the South endured multiple tornadoes.
2:34 | 12/30/20

