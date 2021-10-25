The Year 2021: Celebrity love, surprises and heartbreaks

Some celebrities, like Britney Spears and Issa Rae, announced new relationships on social media, while others, like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, said it was time to call it quits in 2021.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live