Transcript for 'New York City Night' on 'DWTS' ends in 3-way tie

Don't find out where the sun listening and behaving like the start up and I mag mile after failing at it I. Perez dates in Vermont and that he. But now it's time for the getting enough of us we're to start with improvements on Dancing With The Stars. Just listen it was New York City night as three couples tied for first place with 26 out of thirty including their R&B singer tonight. And her partner who just fun a lot of the time this was an Argentine. Tango. Meanwhile brought up Broadway act her mile Manhattan and his partner Whitney that there are some ways things out stains or Robin thanks. I don't think it is unfair if your Broadway actor. That enabled him. Yeah ringer. It's like to figure skater. Fuller house after one problem and Cheryl. Finished a three way tie. They get a quick step did 42 street oh. Welcome back I met an ahead. That's impressive. Full managing just two points lower with the 24 were NFL hall meeting next markets where it has helped partner Lindsay. Pender fox trot that boy from New York City. At Manhattan's. You remember the Manhattan transfers and cars. Now. But isn't about the market's okay. By the way the market is I think yet from the most impressive. Of the night Texan was. Quit tight and bright and happy it's very cool oh billion dollars during the hot ticket is there Mickey hi art. So much easier if it's ridiculous it's it's tough to get your arm yeah and you could lead parent and make paralympic bronze medalist and now. And her partner art and scored only eighteen. The canal the show's first ever black us best has been sick all week. Like Sarah since that point of needing a nineteenth. Earlier in the week for some fluids she still managed to Muster enough grace and style. For the night. There are. Better than we looked earlier. And saying. Dead last with just 7018. And still are gel in his pro partner Jana. They're fox got sent to new York state of my team coming. But without adding that seventeen what they've formed point improvement from last week something that I look at Austria things out of anger rage. Dancing With The Stars returns tonight at 8 PM court. Vegas. Thanks you don't the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.