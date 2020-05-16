Zooey Deschanel joins virtual house party

More
The app Houseparty is hosting a weekend-long event headlined by more than 40 celebrities.
4:12 | 05/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Zooey Deschanel joins virtual house party

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:12","description":"The app Houseparty is hosting a weekend-long event headlined by more than 40 celebrities.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"70716297","title":"Zooey Deschanel joins virtual house party","url":"/Entertainment/video/zooey-deschanel-joins-virtual-house-party-70716297"}