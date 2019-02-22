Transcript for 10-time Oscar nominee says she hopes 2019 is the year she wins

Now the Oscar nominee behind some of our favorite movie songs like this one you're hearing right now. It's called fight" from the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary and Jennifer Hudson will perform it live on Sunday and the woman who wrote it Diane Warren is for her tenth nomination and joining us now from her home in Los Angeles. Diane, thank you for joining us. Congratulations on your nomination as well. Thank you so much. If you went on Sunday, what will it be like for you to win your first Oscar? What would it feel like or finally get that academy award? It will -- I'll probably pass out. Faint. It would just be -- yeah. Youow, you're wearing your rbg sweatshirt/t-shirt. What was it about Ruth Bader Ginsburg that -- what was it that inspired you about her? You know, her fighting spirit. You know, she speaks so softly but what she says is so powerful and I wanted to write a song that captured that, you know, and having someone like Jennifer Hudson sing it became her vocal avatar. Like if Ruth Bader Ginsburg could sing in my mind it would be Jennifer Hudson. Did you have Jennifer in mind from the very start when you thought of this song? I just thought, yeah, I thought she'd be the perfect casting, yeah, you know. To capture this. What a voice, right? Yeah. What a voice. Not a stronger voice. So you've been nominated ten times. That's unbelievable. Just incredible. Isn't that crazy? Get -- I'm now in the double digits. Do you have any rituals before Oscar weekend? You know, not really but I have a ritual before nominations, which is stay up with my friends all night long, I have like a sleepless sleepover. Oh, that sounds fun. I love when people said we went to care and didn't care. Huh-uh. Not me. Well, you know, three years ago, Diane, you and lady gaga were nominated together for a song "Til it happens to you" and you co-wrote one of the songs on you're going against each other -- The very non-oscar song. But do you have a little friendly wager now that you're going head-to-head in the cate? No, but we don't have one technically but I think the money is probably on her this time. You know. Not that I want to bet against myself. I always like to bet on myself but maybe not this year but, you never know, you never know. You never know and I know that we're all hopeful for you. If you get it, French fries to celebrate? Yes, yes, I drown my sorrow in French fries when I lost before and I'll just have more to celebrate. Why not? Celebrate with the fries. Diane, good luck on Sunday.

