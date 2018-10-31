Transcript for Lara Spencer goes back to the '80s for Halloween edition of 'GMA' Pop News

These are the stories that are happening on this day in the '80s at some point. ??? The love boat ??? ??? something exciting ??? All right, for the second year in a row "People" magazine is naming its sexiest man alive and giving us an exclusive. Drum roll, please. "People" magazine's sexiest man for 1986 is -- Who is it? Mr. Mark Harmon. You were so close, Sam. You were runner-up. The magazine dubbing him charmon Harmon. Ifls thinking Charmin. Sorry, lady, he's taken by TV star Pam Dawber. Let's call him mark and Mindy. He may not have played such a Geiss nice on "St. Elsewhere" but women elsewhere are saying if he was their guy "NCIS." No chance I'd share. I like that. Thank you. See, thank you. Hey, captain stubing. I can't turn my head too much so don't talk to me. I need a neck brace. A new show is about to hit the air waves that sounds out of this world. It's called qalf." Really. What does Alf stand for? Alien life form. There it is. Couldn't do a casting call for alien so he will be played by a puppet. What? Oh. An innovative sarcastic and lovable mop of an extraterrestrial that crashes here from a make believe planet and must adapt to his new human family. Sort of "Morning and pin DI" meets "Mr. Belvedere." Here's your exclusive sneak peek happening tonight in 1986. We have to report this. What other choice do we have? Oh, oh, can I make a suggestion? Yeah, sure, why not? Well, if it's not too much trouble, how about fixing my spaceship? Hello. Read my lips. ??? Exciting and new ??? All right. Set your VCR to record because they're broadcasting this show -- Dolby surround sound, whatever that is. Oh. What is this surround sound they speak of. It's everywhere. And finally in "Pop news" -- Over here. Doritos is trying the impossible as if they could make anything that would taste better than that finger licking good Orange powder perfection and I don't mean Sam champion. Oh, Mr. T like that. He's going to pull his mustache off. On this day in 1986 begin they're releasing another flavored chip. It's called cool ranch. Ooh. It's like ranch dressing in a chip. Do you want to try it, please? I'd love to. Doritos expect zesty bursting with flavor watch out snack world. The game has just changed. Drop the Mike. They're says one more but I don't have another story. So how are those doritos? ??? Exciting and new ??? Is there another story? I'm happy to go on? But can you help -- he's losing his mustache. It's just a little -- What do you mean? There you go. There you go. It's a little walrus like. You have a lot of room to

