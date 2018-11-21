Transcript for 1st look at new documentary about Meghan Markle's new royal life

A star is born. We move to our "Gma" cover story. Duchess Meghan back in the kitchen visiting the community that she wrote that charity cookbook with helping make hundreds of meals for those in need. A new documentary out as well. And you've been on this beat for a long time. I got to tell you almost as fun as it was here today at the royal wedding it's been one year since she hit the scene with her engagement to prince Harry. Former actress Meghan Markle has brought her California cool to the royal family. She and Harry taking the world by storm. This morning, the duchess of Sussex visiting this community kitchen in London right near Grenfell tower, site of a disastrous fire a year ago. Meghan helping prepare meals that are headed to homeless and women's shelters. It's the same place she launched her cookbook "Together." Proceeds going back into the community center. This visit just days after she and Harry appeared at the royal variety show. When you look at the duke and duchess of Sussex, there is an enormous electricity between them. There was a fairy tale, those two. The love just exudes. For me they've become the duke and duchess of cuddles. Reporter: In the six months since she married prince Harry Meghan Markle's become a formidable force. The queen is incredibly smart. The queen sees Meghan as a very I want to say useful tool in securing symbolizing the future of the monarchy for decades to come. Reporter: Blazing a new trail. She was a very, very savvy outspoken young woman, a real feminist. When she gave one of her first speeches in Fiji she had notes with her that all had handwritten scribbles on before she went up and I asked, has she written this herself because that's quite unusual for the Roys, usually there's other people. She said this was all her. She's been up for days working on this speech. Meghan is the feminist princess of our dreams and for Americans we sort of take pride in that because we say, look, there's our American girl over there shaking up the monarchy. Reporter: As Markle sparkles she's joining sister-in-law Kate as a powerful fashion influencer. When Kate wears something it sells out instantly. Now we have the Meghan effect. I think the Meghan effect is even bigger than the Kate effect. Congratulations. Congratulations. Reporter: But lately the public is focused on the duke and duchess' royal bundle. For your baby. Reporter: Who will break so many barriers. There is excitement and interest in the fact that this baby will be the first biracial baby that is born into the royal family. This is a family that for centuries has been made up predominantly of white European. People are waiting to see is this going to be a brown haired little baby, a ginger baby? Reporter: So here you have this child who has ancestors that are British royalty and African-American slaves. How powerful. Reporter: This couple's child will truly be a ground breaker in so many ways. So many eyes on Meghan and Harry and, George, Harry in particular a new poll says that he is the most popular royal right now stealing a little spotlight from the queen. Not even a dad yet. Not even a dad yet. It's going to be a lot of fun watching all the details of them and how they maneuver in this special. Thanks for coming in, deb.

