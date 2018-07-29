Actor Ving Rhames says police pulled guns on him at his front door

More
The "Mission Impossible" actor said a neighbor called police reporting a possible burglary after they saw a large African-American man entering the home.
2:26 | 07/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Actor Ving Rhames says police pulled guns on him at his front door

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56896810,"title":"Actor Ving Rhames says police pulled guns on him at his front door","duration":"2:26","description":"The \"Mission Impossible\" actor said a neighbor called police reporting a possible burglary after they saw a large African-American man entering the home.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/actor-ving-rhames-police-pulled-guns-front-door-56896810","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.