Transcript for Actress Emily Mortimer shares the worst advice that she almost took

Haven't Gerald opposed. A a you didn't have an arrow I try out things for about that she's six Allah is. I was leading lilies and this but some am you know how to have the perfect. Late day its variants and am. For some reason I just thought it went by little. Gets me ready to possibly campuses airing his. He's got wedged in the wrong position today had to give me. And I sent also pacing but the Avant sitting in warts of some. My husband's incidents need to really edit these. Since you've been advice at the bucket given me weeping firing in the and it's me and it's all fun. You want but my husband sat in the car to outside program. That's an everywhere bats and it hits helped conceive essential with it anyway. Or these many analysts at have trying to do what the since sex and not having an epic hero I finally succumbed than taxi but is a citizen of he's got. Did its. Anyway fifth finally this thing happen in this very nice in the east but it can I gave me this epic. I mean that. And Memphis up Bernie. Having gone from screaming pounding pavement by me laugh rented. In life is fine old very easy in this. Baby with gains come out and there was no prop them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.