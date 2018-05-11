Transcript for Alec Baldwin faces assault, harassment charges after alleged parking dispute

We want to turn to Alec Baldwin's latest brush with the law. He is facing assault and harassment charges after a dispute over a parking spot. Amy is here with more. Hey. Good morning, Cecilia. Good morning, everyone. Alec Baldwin denying the allegations that he punched a man over a parking spot. He was not on "Snl" this weekend, but his name certainly came up. Reporter: This morning, Alec Baldwin in hot water. The 60-year-old movie and television star -- I can no longer protect you. Don't you understand that? Reporter: -- Seen in this TMZ video getting in a police car outside his New York City apartment Friday. Moments after police say he punched someone who took a parking space he was attempting to hold for himself. Police charging him with misdemeanor assault and harassment. Writing on Twitter, the assertion I hit anyone is false. He said, I'm recovering, sore, but I'll be fine. Who was arrested? Alec Baldwin. I wish him luck. Reporter: Baldwin who recently won an Emmy for his portrayal of the president on "Saturday night live." I find little rocketman. Reporter: Physically absent from this week's show, but clearly on the writers' minds. When we come back, an update from disgraced former actor, Alec Baldwin seen here molesting a boy scout. Reporter: This is not the first time he was accused of belligerent behavior. He was accused of using a gay slur while a photographer was trying to take photos of his family outside of their home. In 2014, he was arrested for disorderly conduct after riding his bike up fifth avenue. Police say he became argumentive when he was asked for identification. Now Alec Baldwin is due back in court after Thanksgiving. This is far from over and I'm sure we'll hear more details in the coming weeks. Sure we will.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.