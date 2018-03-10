How Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and Mashonda Tifrere became successful co-parents

In her new book "Blend," Mashonda Tifrere chronicles her journey to co-parenting with her ex-husband, Swizz Beatz, and his wife, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.
0:56 | 10/03/18

Transcript for How Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and Mashonda Tifrere became successful co-parents
And so that it. This idea well. Yerba. There it was a very positive step forward and who have been you know there was a lot of misunderstandings in the beginning. Without communication in which she can with there was like why I like you know. With people can see where we came from where we at now. We thought that it would benefit nationalities managed to people and some of the situation. We worked on ourselves individually. We worked on our relationship was heeled knee healed our children we gave them an opportunity to see us growing. And that's the real blends that healing is it's the first steps of funding be. Would be around a table you. And needed three of us and we live set ground rules like Cecil and everybody to have room to speak not interrupting each other. Really preen before we started so that we can create beautiful and engine between us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

