Transcript for Anna and Elsa return in epic 'Frozen 2' teaser

But before we get to "Pop news," happy birthday, sally-ann. It's pie sister's birthday. This "Pop news" is for you, sally-ann. Yes, it is. Thankft's clean. Because you know sally-ann. Good morning to you all and to you. We begin with the return of "Frozen," everybody. Very excited. Just love that. The team behind the highest grossing animated film of all time just releasing the first trailer for "Frozen 2." Showing Elsa taking on a brand-new challenge, water, massive wave, the directors indicated it will be more epic in scale with princess Anna, olaf, Sven returning to their original roles, Josh gad, Kristen bell and idina Menzel and idina posting this, just a little morning adrenaline. "Frozen 2" set to hit theaters November 22nd. Thanksgiving. I'll be there. Sure to be a hit. I'll be there. The girls will go? Absolutely. I want to see it to be honest with you. On this Valentine's day, I think might just fall in love. We all will with olympic skater Adam Rippon skating to "Shallow." Check this out. ??? I'll never leave the ground ??? Look at that. Showing Adam's love for the song, the olympian posting the routine on Instagram. You can see the crowd watching, the pink skies of Santa Monica over them and Oscar worthy performance from our "Gma" contribu our friend, despite the fact he announced he's retiring. I'm not ready for you to go. If you're wondering how he got all those amazing shots on the ice, Adam hired his friend, a former teammate turned ice videographer to capture the moment. Thank you, Adam, for sharing that with all of us. Isn't that great? And then cue the music. ??? Jack and Diane ??? This is the perfect song, "Jack and Diane" by John Mellencamp about two rescue dogs named jack and Diane. There they are living at the kennebec valley humane society. Inseparable and the workers say 10-year-old jack and 7-year-old Diane act like an old married couple. So much so they decided to seal the deal and married them in a moving ceremony, even made Diane a veil. They will spend the rest of their lives together if the shelter has their way. They are available for adoption only as a couple. From the kennebec valley humane society if you are anywhere near Maine. Coming up later speaking of rescue pups, we're going to make lots of love connections with you guys and an incredible group of beautiful dogs rescued from a puppy mill by our friends at the north shore animal league America. Lara, amber and I will always be indebted to you for introducing us to -- To your Lucas. You got us involved with Lucas and that's how we got Lucas. This organization is fantastic and really consider, you guys, if you want a pet, please adopt. Get your rescue on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.