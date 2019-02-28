Transcript for Annette Bening dishes on 'Captain Marvel'

our next fabulous guest from films like the American president and the kids are all right and now her new blockbuster is more than all right. She's starring in "Captain please welcome Annette Bening. Hi, George. Hi. What a pleasure. Hi. Hey, how are you? Lovely. Wonderful having you here. Thank you. Thanks for having me. Enjoyed watching you in so many films, iconic films. First time that we're seeing you in this type of role and it's shrouded in such secrecy. How has that been for you. Well, kind of fun to have to say, well, it's -- I can't reveal what's going on. I've never had that experience before so, no, it's a lot of fun and it was great fun to do it. Because normally when a film like this, they will only show you your role, but you strike me as somebody that you need to see it all before you sign on. Yeah, they showed me the whole story and I got to read the whole script and, yeah, I felt like, ooh. You know all the secrets. I do. Which was really fun to, yeah, to read the whole thing and to see where I fit in. Even your character was a really big secret until fairly recently, right? You're playing -- the word is out now, supreme intelligence but there's still a lot of speculation out there. Fans are wondering if you might also be captain marvel's mom, dare we ask? Might we get a little hint here? Are you going to answer that question? I will say that there is more than what we have revealed but I am playing the supreme intelligence, I am a god-like entity who -- yeah, of course. As one is. No stretch at all. Thank you. And I did consult with my kids so they could kind of explain sort of what the history of that is because there's a specific history to the character and I, you know, sort of have the entire intellect of the entire Crea people over the last million years in my head. That's something. Thank you. So it's a burden I had to bear. We have a little bit of a sneak peek. Are you ready for it? Intelligence. Your commander insists that you're fit to serve. I am. You struggle with your emotions. With your past which fuels them. I guess we know. Your supreme intelligence. Jude law is also in the movie and says he picked up a mother/daughter vibe with you and brie. Yeah, that's fair. The warriors have to go into this secret chamber to sort of prepare for battle so that's the scene you're seeing there, so, yeah, there's that. That much you can reveal. I can reveal that much. You can reveal it's set in 1995 and that was a very memorable decade for you, as well. You married your wonderful husband, Warren beatty. I know. Four terrific children. I cannot believe you guys are empty nesters. I know. How are you handling that now. Well, it's a mixed feeling. It's bittersweet. It's also quite liberating. So -- yeah, pie parents were very good at that. I'm the youngest of four. I am too. So they were very good about saying, well, this is what happens. Bye. You know. Yes. But there is a bittersweet feeling but you know what, they're around so we're around our kids a lot still. So we'll stay in the '890s because we love that era so the '90s, we did our research. First your first academy award nomination. Hinting at three of your four children born in the '90s but a quiz for you. Ready. Can you name all of your movies from 1990 to 1999? There were 12. 20 seconds on the clock. We're not giving you a time for this. No pressure. Ready. Set, go. The grifters, guilty by suspicion, postcards from the edge, the American president, Richard III, busy. Love affair. Mars attacks. Oh, my god. That was the most unfair question you were given. That was brutal. Not bad. 8 out of 12. That's not very good. You've got a great movie coming up. You play senator Dianne Feinstein. Getting a lot of good reviews. Did you talk to her about it? You know, I did not. The movie is call the "The report" and it's about the CIA's clandestine terror tour program. She was head of the intelligence committee that ended up doing a very extensive investigation of this clandestine program. So it's really about them first finding out that the program existed, which, of course, broke in "The New York Times" because what happened was they had taped these interrogations. The tapes had been destroyed and that's when the story broke. So that's when the intelligence committee got involved. That report never came out but then they did the report on the whole program, which took many, many years and then it was a battle to get it out. Huge battle. Which is what the movie is really about. But the good news is is that our system of justice in this caseworked. The checks and balances worked. Eventually there was a bipartisan vote. Yeah. There was a bipartisan vote to release the report and it did happen so that's what our movie is about and -- Sounds like an inspiring story. Cannot wait to see it. We cannot wait to see "Captain marvel." Thank you so much.

