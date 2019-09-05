Transcript for Archie expected to shape royal history

half hour with the royal baby. Archie Harrison mountbatten-windsor already making history as the first biracial baby in the family. Linsey Davis is on the scene in Windsor. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Meghan Markle had once said motherhood was on her bucket list. That's certainly another box she gets to check and that concept reminded me of a story she once shared when she was in the seventh grade and said she struggled with which racial box to check on a school form and that when she went home and told her dad he said if that ever happens again you draw your own box. She has certainly done that and then some. It's the historic photo decades in the making, four generations gathered around the royal family's newest member Archie Harrison mountbatten-windsor, the first multiracial heir in the history of the house of Windsor. Queen Elizabeth beaming as she's introduced to her eighth great grandchild who is now seventh in line to the tloin with prince Philip and duchess Meghan's mother Doria rag land adoringly looking on. Seeing the queen, the proud great grandmother alongside Doria from a totally different culture and background proudly standing next to baby Archie signified a new era for the royal family. Reporter: To introduce her son to the world the duchess who often makes a statement wore a sleeveless trench dress by grace Wales bonner who is also biracial. A belt that tied above her waist accentuated her post baby bump. The new mom winning praise from women everywhere. It's magic. It's pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy. Reporter: Meghan proud of her background writing in "Elle" magazine in 2015 while my mixed heritage may have created a gray area surrounding my identification, to say who I am, to share where I'm from, to voice my pride in being a strong confident mixed race woman" saying in this bbc interview that she and Harry were just people in love. I'm just really proud of who I am and where I come from and we have never put any focus on that. We've just focused on who we are as a couple. Reporter: Their wedding last year unlike traditional royal ceremonies with bishop Michael scurry, the first African-American leader of the episcopal church with a fiery sermon. The late martin Luther king Jr. Once said and I quote, we must discover the power of love. Reporter: Of course, Britain's kingdom choir performing a Goss tell rendition of "Stand by me." For young biracial people in the uk and around the world Meghan has become a role model. It's been a dream so it's been a special couple of days. We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy. Reporter: That same choir was outside of Buckingham palace earlier this week singing a lullaby for baby Archie that was written especially for him. We all are just witnessing firsthand this modernization of the royal family. George. Okay. Linsey, thanks. Amy is back fresh fro Windsor. Baby Archie, I'll start with the name, big mystery where it came from. My daughters bought into the conspiracy it's American Archie from "Riverdale" in the Archie comic book. There's that and another it's Archie leech from the uk commonly known as carry grant. That's -- Archie by the way is 18th most popular name in the uk so maybe they just wanted to be like everybody else and name their baby a name that's popular there. I was going to go with Eli and Peyton's father Archie manning. But with Harrison, he could be -- he could be Harry's son so a nod to Harry. That's not confirmed. Just a guess. What was the mood like over there. People were so excited because, you know, normally the seventh in line to the throne don't get that Futch fanfare. Because what we have been talking about and because it's such a historic moment to have a half American, half British, biracial royal being born, there was real enthusiasm in the streets of Windsor and it was so sweet on the day when it was announced after we were waiting for so long. People were cheering and had signs and they were all standing around looking as if they would get a glimpse of him. What are they waiting for right now? I'm not sure anyone is coming out any time soon but it was really festive to be there. Always good to cover something One early choice, the queen has made no title. Right and so the speculation was that perhaps even Harry and Meghan asked the queen, she was going to do whatever they requested and if they had wanted him to have a title she almost

