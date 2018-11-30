Transcript for Ariana Grande opens up in new YouTube docuseries 'Dangerous Woman Diaries'

That's a pretty big story. I will be here for "Pop news." Listen, we begin with Ariana grande, the singer opens up in her new docu-series. She reveals the emotional letter she wrote eight months after the Manchester bombing that reads may 22nd will leave me speechless and full of questions for the rest of my lives. It seems impossible to fully recover from it. But music is something that brings people together. Isn't that true? Now she's proving this month her single "Thank you next" is -- I mean it's really music success. It shot straight to the top of the charts and relating to the scene, the lyrics for the highly anticipated music video. She's got clips on Instagram and gives a little behind the scenes ahead of the release of "Thank you next" channeling her favorite 2000's rom-coms and it will be release the later today. Good for her. We're striking a pose. "Vogue" giving us a sneak peek of their January cover featuring bride-to-be priyanka Chopra who is just looking like a billion bucks and fiance Nick Jonas about the megafamous couple and she said I love the drive you have. That's romantic. This is why. She said as I girl I never heard a guy say I like your ambition. Jonas tells the mag he reached out to Chopra after he saw her on "Quantico." The two started text flirting and met in person and got down on one knee and was like, you're real. He didn't propose to her then. It was a year and a half later and now priyanka and Nick are in India set to tie the knot tomorrow. Whoa. It's going to be pretty fancy. Now, picture this. Nick Jonas in a turbine with a sword on horseback. Done, done. It's happening. At this beautiful like castle and this will include an Indian wedding and Christian service and the celebration will be intense, guests will need vacations after this wedding. Congratulations to the happy couple. That's a good wedding if you need a vacation. I think there's going to be a lot of partying going on. Finally we're on the holiday spirit but a restaurant in Chicago is taking it to the next level. Miss Ricky's diner at the virgin hotel is turning one of the most memorable scenes from "Elf" -- Oh, no. Into reality. Yes, it is so. Buddy's favorite meal is something you can heat now, spaghetti consisting of strawberry and raspberry saw, marshmallow, s'more, pop-tart, M and mms, fruity pebbles and more on top of a bed of pasta. Remember the line when he was saying the basic food groups were candy, candy corn, candy canes and syrup. You can have that. Yes. Would you eat it? I was looking to see if you were going to trick us and have it. I was doing the same thing. No, but I think kids -- My daughter Harper's favorite food groups. You can take her to Chicago. Yes, I can. Or I can save a lot of money and calories and stay here.

