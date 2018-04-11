Ariana Grande released a new song titled "Thank U, Next"

More
The song addresses the singer's feelings toward her recent relationships.
2:16 | 11/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ariana Grande released a new song titled "Thank U, Next"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58956414,"title":"Ariana Grande released a new song titled \"Thank U, Next\"","duration":"2:16","description":"The song addresses the singer's feelings toward her recent relationships. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/ariana-grande-released-song-titled-58956414","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.