Arkansas player scores buzzer beater against Vanderbilt

Makayla Daniels’ first-ever buzzer beater in the last seconds of the game helped seal the Razorbacks’ 84-81 win over the Commodores.

January 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live