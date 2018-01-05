Transcript for 'Avengers: Infinity War' star Karen Gillan on her rise to stardom

My character is and that is adulterous scene all cities like the ultimate super villain. Worst dad ever. He basically raise my character my sister for more ethnic right Zoe Saldana. And would make a fight each other every time I love you would think that he was senior. At punish me and hopefully we've. And and so I grew up very tormented and Victor. Width of your daddy issues. Not that I'm happy navy game before even those still has it. It's hard to change my life overnight after having been. Right now. The fragments of what he's happy that this thing that could.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.