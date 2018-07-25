Who is Awkwafina and why is she blowing up on the big screen this summer?

More
Awkwafina talks about her name change and split personalities.
0:57 | 07/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who is Awkwafina and why is she blowing up on the big screen this summer?
It was a nickname that kindness I kind of enjoyed so. Hundreds stupid. Meet. Match them nor is the one that takes a panic attacks and upper peninsula that is. Every human being is 11 person that you think his. Had just you know an abject incompetence and can take over the world and is is is so calm on skin and then the other side of you that you know kind of is extremely erotic and over thinking in you know. You know very prominent in fact so there is that duality what I months north could never perform on Steve Appleton.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56786929,"title":"Who is Awkwafina and why is she blowing up on the big screen this summer? ","duration":"0:57","description":"Awkwafina talks about her name change and split personalities.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/awkwafina-blowing-big-screen-summer-56786929","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.