Transcript for 'Baby Spice' Emma Bunton talks Spice Girls reunion

Beautiful. You have a lot more singing coming up. Going back on tour. I do, yes. So I'm so excited about going back on tour and doing this because I love the girls and we have so much fun on stage but I'm also doing it because my kids have never seen me perform with the spice girls, so I'm doing it for them. They like singing along so they'll love the show. They're going to love the show. It's quite spectacular. You know the world has known you for baby spice since the '90s but if you were to get a persona today, what would your persona be? Well, I suppose -- well I am a mummy now so maybe mummy spice. I can be a bit cheeky so we're a blend between mummy and cheeky spice, I think. Cheeky spice? I like that. It's a new one. You are delightful. Oh, no. Everyone is really excited. So excited about the show and also about the spice girls being back. Sdmrid's like to say a big thank you because being here as well seeing American fans, it's just incredible and they're all flying over to the uk to see tour which is amazing.

