-
Now Playing: The Spice Girls announce reunion tour
-
Now Playing: Emma Bunton discusses what's next on 'The Great American Baking Show'
-
Now Playing: 'Baby Spice' Emma Bunton talks Spice Girls reunion
-
Now Playing: Dan + Shay perform 'Speechless' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Margot Robbie on the upcoming Harley Quinn movie: 'It's a girl gang film'
-
Now Playing: First look at Priyanka Chopra's wedding dresses
-
Now Playing: Pete Davidson pens open letter to fans about mental health, online trolls
-
Now Playing: Dana Carvey impersonates George H.W. Bush at 1992 White House event
-
Now Playing: Chinese Lantern Festival in California
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Jason Momoa reacts to seeing himself as a wax sculpture
-
Now Playing: 'Baby It's Cold Outside' banned by a Cleveland radio station
-
Now Playing: Magician Dan White stuns Michael Strahan and Sara Haines with his new trick
-
Now Playing: Danny DeVito saved Michael Douglas' life when a snake bit him
-
Now Playing: Michael Douglas' dad Kirk is about to turn 102 and he discovered FaceTime
-
Now Playing: 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa shares secrets from behind the scenes
-
Now Playing: All the details from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' breaks the internet
-
Now Playing: Kareem Hunts admits to misleading officials about assault
-
Now Playing: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season 2: What to expect
-
Now Playing: Radio station drops Christmas classic 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'