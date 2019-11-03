Transcript for 'The Bachelor' finale sneak peek: Colton Underwood bails: 'I'm done with this'

And walking miracle. Great guests about extra special told Chris. Pulse center. Golf didn't. They're going to win this it. We hope you. Her mom won't. Know he's okay we can be done. Right it'll affect on tell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.