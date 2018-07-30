'The Bachelorette': Becca narrows down the field Our 'Bachelorette' analyst is back to highlight all the trouble in the Bahamas as Becca says goodbye to two more men.

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is engaged After her publicized heartbreak in the last season of "The Bachelor," Kufrin drops the bombshell to People TV that she found love on "The Bachelorette."