'The Bachelorette' preview: Colton's father puts Becca in the hot seat

'Has the love and the engagement between you and Arie been addressed?' he asked.
1:11 | 07/16/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Bachelorette' preview: Colton's father puts Becca in the hot seat
I just want to make sure that your foundation is built on honesty and trust and openness. You know going into this like obviously with dia. That was going to be something that was going to be brought up somewhere so where's that I've addressed it my command and what about. Or. You will own one day. She was engaged. Is she ready and how do you bounce back from being in love and being engaged to. Doing this. Trust Goldman trust his judgment. It's tough thinking about Coleman that position. Knowing that connects heartbroken. So. I'm and I printer. Are you OK. So give us is that these soldiers. I never questioned. Kohl's honesty. She's been really outrun it so the question that. I asked him after that was he seems to explains himself when Garrett was. The love and the engagement between you aren't an address with him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

