-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette': Becca narrows down the field
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' preview: Colton prepares to tell Becca his big secret
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' preview: Colton's father puts Becca in the hot seat
-
Now Playing: Mischievous dog plays keep-away with owner's GoPro
-
Now Playing: Ice cream chains offering buy-one-get-one promos for National Ice Cream Day
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams shines in her return to tennis despite Wimbledon loss
-
Now Playing: Formula E racing contest kicks off this weekend in Red Hook, Brooklyn
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande releases new video for single 'God is a Woman'
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams returns to Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Parents disapprove of their pregnant teen's final decision
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Wannabe social media model teen treats store employees poorly
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Clothing store discriminates against black shopper
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Woman steals groceries out of customers' carts
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Groom gets wedding-day jitters and runs off to the bar
-
Now Playing: Tennis icon Serena Williams headed to 10th Wimbledon final
-
Now Playing: What The Rock's 'Skyscraper' co-stars think his nickname should really be
-
Now Playing: The cast and creator of 'Love Is ___' discuss the critically acclaimed series
-
Now Playing: John Quinones talks about the very topical scenarios featured on 'What Would You Do?'
-
Now Playing: 'War and Leisure' Singer Miguel reveals his favorite thing to do before show time
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys jam out to 'I Want it That Way' live on 'GMA'