Backstage with Hollywood’s biggest Oscar winners

ABC News’ Lara Spencer caught up with “Poor Things” winner Emma Stone, best actor-winner Cillian Murphy and Da’Vine Joy Randolph from “The Holdovers” backstage after their wins at the Academy Awards.

March 11, 2024

