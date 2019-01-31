-
Now Playing: Betsey Johnson, Tony Dovolani Get Booted Off 'DWTS'
-
Now Playing: Betsey Johnson's Red Carpet Dream
-
Now Playing: Take it from Betsey Johnson: It's okay to be weird
-
Now Playing: Suite where Marilyn Monroe lived gives us 'so much to smile about'
-
Now Playing: Woman finds love with her sperm donor more than a decade after having his baby
-
Now Playing: Easy Valentine's Day DIY gift for bae if you're totally broke
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old crochet prodigy puts your grandma to shame
-
Now Playing: This 11-year-old grants simple wishes of elderly residents in nursing homes
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl LIII by the numbers
-
Now Playing: 82-year-old grandma using a snow blower is fierce
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Serena Williams shares advice for her daughter
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Big savings on kitchen winners to save time and enjoy wine
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl recipes: Sweet and sour chicken wings vs. pretzel-coated boneless wings
-
Now Playing: Kathy Bates credits 'mindfulness' for her 60 pound weight loss
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl party recipes: Must-try 'touchdown' nachos with chorizo and wonton nachos
-
Now Playing: Female football player who was offered a full scholarship speaks on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Makers of at-home DNA test kits seek to help customers cope with surprising results
-
Now Playing: Share your chair with Michael and Sara!
-
Now Playing: We had a fashionista try out 3 wardrobe apps: Here's how they stacked up
-
Now Playing: Sara's disgusting smoothie recipes