Brian Tyree Henry dishes on 'If Beale Street Could Talk' live on 'GMA'

More
The actor opens up about the new film based on the novel and what fans can expect next.
4:12 | 11/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brian Tyree Henry dishes on 'If Beale Street Could Talk' live on 'GMA'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59413655,"title":"Brian Tyree Henry dishes on 'If Beale Street Could Talk' live on 'GMA' ","duration":"4:12","description":"The actor opens up about the new film based on the novel and what fans can expect next. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/brian-tyree-henry-dishes-beale-street-talk-live-59413655","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.