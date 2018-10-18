Transcript for Britney Spears passes Celine Dion as highest paid entertainer in Las Vegas

Good morning to you all. Good morning to you. So move over, Celine. There is a new queen of Vegas. Thank you. The daily mail reporting Britney spears signed a new residency deal and is set to make a mind-blowing $507,000 per show, everybody. Right? That tops Celine Dion as sin city's highest paid entertainer. Britney loves performing in Vegas. Loves being -- I bet she does. Yeah. Loves to make her fans happy and her two boys who are doing so well with her, the money seems astronomical but insiders say it's a fair price for a woman who continually sells out shows. I'm sure whoever did that deal did the math. It is by the way the 20th anniversary of her first hit "Hit me baby one more time" this month which I bet she loves singing since it means 500 grand a pop. Her new show is at the monte Carlo. Kicks off sometime next year. If she does another four-year residency which she just finished and does four shows a week and works only 40 weeks a year, that's $160 million pretax. A little math for you this morning. Four days a week. Four days a week for 40 weeks a year, that would be 12 weeks off just in case you were wondering. Congratulations. And watch out, zac Efron whose birthday is today. There is a new high school heartthrob in town. Disney bringing back its highly successful franchise "High school musical." This time as a TV show and Joshua Bassett is the name to remember. He will take the starring role. The show will follow a similar story line, a group of students, their lives as they stage a production of the beloved musical, hence the name. Do your girls still watch and sing? I was just having flashbacks of ten years ago. Kate knows every word to every song. We all did for awhile. Yeah, the series promises to bring us the classic music from the movie along with some new tunes from this whole think class of talented kids. The show set to debut on Disney's streaming service in 2019 which is coming very quickly. And even the most avid burger fan is likely to have a bad dream after this. In honor of Halloween, I guess, burger king has come up with a treat that sounds like a horrible trick. That is it their new nightmare king. Yeah, I'm with you but I needed to share this. Is what's popping. This features a quarter pound beef Patty, chicken fill lay, melted American cheese, thick cut bacon, onions and creamy mayo vopded by a glazed green bun. That sounds delicious. The ingredients did not sound shabby. The part I'm perplexed about though is that burger king actually worked with sleep specialists and found the amount of nightmare -- wait, I can't read the handwriting. Thank you. The amount of nightmares increased 3 1/2 times for those who ate one of these nightmare kings before bed like it's not already a nightmare to eat anything that big before you go to sleep, now you want to add the nightmare king to your bedtime snack routine. Burger king science. Burger king science, that's right. Are you in or are you out? I'm in. Are you? I'm in. I'm not going to eat it right before bed, though. We just so happen to have one -- no, we don't. I'll save you, Michael.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.