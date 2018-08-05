-
Now Playing: How Meghan Markle channels Princess Diana's humanitarianism
-
Now Playing: Harry and Meghan: Road to royal engagement
-
Now Playing: Cardi B reveals her 'weird, crazy, spooky' pregnancy dreams
-
Now Playing: Mayim Bialik shares parenting tips as she talks raising boys in today's world
-
Now Playing: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar makes 'Dancing with the Stars' finals prediction
-
Now Playing: 2 Chainz proposes on the Met Gala red carpet
-
Now Playing: Inside the 2018 Met Gala
-
Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan on attending Met Gala, 'Black Panther' success
-
Now Playing: Lin-Manuel Miranda shares 'Roseanne' sneak peek
-
Now Playing: Kim Kardashian intervenes for drug offender
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' recap: Contestants sing Prince and two are eliminated
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Lin-Manuel Miranda on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan on sharing a name with an NBA legend
-
Now Playing: Adam Rippon and Tonya Harding open up about 'DWTS'
-
Now Playing: Exclusive 'Roseanne' sneak peek: Roseanne confronts her neighbors
-
Now Playing: Prince's music celebrated on 'American Idol' episode 9
-
Now Playing: Princess Charlotte celebrated her 3rd birthday on May 2
-
Now Playing: Magician co-producer shares how he shaped magic on new show
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' renewed for Season 2
-
Now Playing: Street artist paints murals to honor the Parkland school shooting victims