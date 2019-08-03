Transcript for Catching up with the New Kids on the Block

Don't worry, they're going to perform again in a moment. But first, guys, let's have a quick chat. Good morning to you. We're so excited you're all here. Beautiful, this couldn't be better. We just heard your new hit "Boys in the band." I was watching the new video before we came out this morning. It's amazing. And it's a throwback the you guys throw it back all the way from, boy, 'nsync to new edition. The osmonds. I love the '70s wigs. Those were good. The suits were good. Menudo, too. You know what it is, it is a celebration celebrating 30 years of hangin' tough but the song "Boys in the band" in making the song it celebrates boy bands. Lease celebrate boy bands. Favorite moment from shooting that video? Playing, I don't know, octogenarians. The opening, yeah, probably the opening, yeah. You're about to go on tour. Your mix tape tour kicks off may 2nd. What's different this time around? From being on tour the first time. You mean in 1988? Yeah. This time, oh, my god. We're back with Tiffany so that's the same. She gave us our big break all those years ago on her tour but it's like being a pro athlete as you get older everything slows down and you enjoy it more. What hasn't changed is the enthusiasm of our fans. It's just incredible. Your fans are pretty awesome. You mentioned the guest list, Tiffany. You got an amazing guest list including deejay K.G. From naughty by nature is out there with you. That's not it. We have Salt-N-Pepa. Tiffany is trying to tour with them forever. Debby Gibson. Amazing. The entire naughty by nature, Opp. Speaking my generation of I'm not the only megafan here. Jackie, you're in the audience. You got a question for the guys. Yes. Well, I just want to let you know I've been loving you forever. Ah. And if you could add a pop star to the group who would it be? Ooh. Wow. As a sixth member. Would you really welcome a sixth member to the new kids?

