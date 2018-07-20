Transcript for Catching up with pop sensation Camila Cabello

centpark has been something you've wanted todo. Yeah I mean, well, I have LI an obsession with New York CI I sd Ely -- oh, thank you. Oh, stop. They have an obsessionhyou oh, they're so sweet. No, I love N York citynd O of my favoritong from album is "Cces" and I had this dream oferforming it here in Cal park thank you very much for making it . Did guys like it? It was stunning. I got chills. Did youe going up on the piano. Yeah. I mean, I actually --T wasn' as scary as I thought it would be. It's aually -- this is the first time evert performed hi E. Thank you for giving that to I wanto talk about your tour tour with Taylor, Charlie xcx. You thought wouldike a slumber party. Has I been. Well, , I mean it's been -- the tour hasre eryou know, just like, you know, seeing all these like reallyreat honestly Taylor and so genuine and sutive and so it's a tour that, you know, sh a great energy and that's because on tour like you'recally Lin together for six month so it's imrtant that the people are G and they are both really, really eat. Lucky. Very lucky. Wt a great comnation and I want to talk to you AUT Y song avana." Yeah. Ou're taking it beyonhe music now. Yeah. Sn't tttrue. Yeah, soally I Havey fitmakeup collection. Congralaons. With L'Oreal. Yeah, thank you. So, ye I'm really excited T that lots of like really new Thi happening this year so -- What'she Havana collection like L'Oreal? It's veryust natural, it's very natal and really like highua glowy products and no know, not too heavy or crazy but high quality products. Like yolf well,re reason I brought up that song "Havana."

