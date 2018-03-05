Transcript for Celine Dion's new single has a surprise guest star

How about a little "Pop news"? A lot to get to so right there. Good morning, everybody. We want to begin with the one and only Celine Dion. She has a brand-new song and an exclusive very special message just for us. Take it away, girl. Hello, "Good morning America." I'm Celine Dion and I am so excited to share my new single and music video with you. It's very, very special to me. I hope you enjoy. ??? What's left to say these prayers aren't working anymore ??? every word shot down in flames ??? Listen, guys. This is classic Celine. Her new single called "Ashes." In that you will notice -- your eyes are not deceiving you. Deadpool, everybody. It's true from the woman who ensured our hears will go on for "Titanic" and browse us the Oscar winning rendition. Now lending her pipes to "Deadpool 2." Want to fast forward to see when it really gets going. ??? I've been shaking I've been bending backwards ??? ??? watching all these dreams go ??? Look at him. You might be asking, how did that happen? They told us "Deadpool" himself wrote Celine a letter asking if she would like be to part of his masterpiece. After she heard 30 seconds of the song she would sold. We cannot wait to hear this song and see this hilarious action-packed film when it hits theaters may 18th. I dare say Celine has done it again. So has Ryan Reynolds. I was wondering if that deadpool and so sleep come together. Speaking of beautiful,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.