Transcript for Chris Evans says 'Avengers 4' will be his last as Captain America

So now "Pop news" with Diane Macedo. I'm a little worried about "Pop news" this morning because I have to start off with some bad news for Chris Evans' fans. The "Captain America" star announced after a decade playing that iconic hero he will hang up his shield. Evans writes on Twitter -- we have a big Evans fan, he wrote on Twitter, officially wrapped on avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last eight years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the audience, thank you for the memories. So "Avengers 4" will be his tenth and last film as captain America. That hits theaters on may 3rd, 2019. You do not want to miss it. Now some good news. Yay. J. Lo fan, be bummed no more. She is set to debut a new single at the American music awards this Tuesday. The song is also from her upcoming movie "Second act" where she reinvents herself for a second chance at a corporate career and writes on Twitter about the amas it's going to be an amazing night. It sure is. You can see the amas right here on ABC this Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. And if J. Lo is there, I am watching. She never stops working. She's keeping busy. All right, and finally, some parents are learning a tough lesson about leaving their shredder unattended. Yeah. They say their toddler loves to help them shred document, yeah, you see where this is going. So Leo got his hands on something that did not need to be shredded, a thousand dollars. A thousand and 60 dollars to be exact. The belnaps had been saving up to buy university of Utah season tickets but Leo beat them to it and found the stash and shredded it into a million pieces. Ben and jackee say all they can do is laugh about it. We're hoping the bank accepts confetti as currency. Some of it. Scotch tape and a lot of time on their hands.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.