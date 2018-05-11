Transcript for Claire Foy opens up about 'Girl in the Spider's Web'

I'm over here with Claire foy. We all know her as Elizabeth in "The crown," and now she is starring in the new movie, "The girl in the spider's web." Welcome to you. I am a "Crown" superfan, so it is lovely to meet you. What do you hear from the superfans out on the street? Do you -- you must have curtsy? I don't really meet any superfans on the street, but people like to make the joke of, I feel like I should curtsy to you or ma'am. Do you get a lot of ma'ams? I was a binge watcher of "The crown." Are you a binge watcher? Always to binge watcher. What is the last thing? I'm in the middle of a binge. Of what? "Making a murderer." Don't tell me me what happens. We won't tell you. This new movie, "The girl in the spider's web," is an adaptation of the popular books, "The girl with the dragon tattoo" which I also pored over. Were you a fan of the books? Yeah, yeah. And the movies as well. I thought they were brilliant and I loved the novels and it was amazing being able to go back and read it again and investigate her character, which was quite interesting. I heard you were hesitant when this role first came up. Oh, yeah. Yeah. How so? It comes with so much baggage. It comes with the fact that two amazing actresses have done it so brilliantly before and you're fighting an uphill battle when you are trying to compete with people's imagination. That's an almost impossible thing to do, but that sort of weirdly is the attraction as well. You feel like, the worst thing I can do is be terrible, so hopefully -- Which you would be only. There has to be something positive at the end of that. Let's take a look at the main character in action. We have a clip. Let's watch. I had a whole speech prepared. I don't care. Just shoot me. Shoot you? You're my sister. Someone always has to carry the pain. Now it's your turn. She is known for her tattoos. Mm-hmm. Did you get any permanent or were they all -- I tried them on. I tried them on and then washed them off. You washed them off? Yeah. And you did all your own fight scenes in this. Yeah, yeah. I loved them. You went from tiaras to duking it out. Yeah. I loved it. There was always, you know, something that I always kind of wanted to do. To be physical and do choreographed fights and I just love them. If you had to choose between the queen or Lizbeth S there a character you enjoyed playing more? Oh, no. I love them all. I feel like it would be a betrayal, but I love them all. We look forward to seeing this, and it was lovely having you here. Thanks for having me. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.