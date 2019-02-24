Transcript for Countdown to the Oscars

The oscars are almost here, and the focus is now firmly on the Dolby theater as the stars get ready to hit the red carpet for the 91st academy awards Kayna Whitworth is already there, and she joins us with a preview of the big night. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Eva and Dan, good morning. So the Hollywood stage is set. Take a look at this red carpet. There is more than 16,000 square feet of red carpet. It took some 900 hours to install. So the stars will be making their way down this red carpet and up the stairs into the theater right there. For an academy awards that is dripping in anticipation and curiosity. And the Oscar goes to -- And the Oscar goes to -- And the Oscar goes to -- Reporter: With just hours to go stars like Serena Williams, Samuel L. Jackson and brie Larson as well as Kacey Musgraves taking the stage for rehearsal where they will be presenting tonight. But before those awards are handed out, the oscars will open with queen. ?????? in the spotlight after the success of "Bohemian rhapsody." ??? We will, we will rock you ??? but the show will be hostless for the first time in 30 years since Rob Lowe and snow white performed this opening number. ??? Keep the cameras rolling ??? It's going to be fun to watch and we get to honor all these folks in the 24 categories. Reporter: Questions about the show's emcee sprouted after Kevin hart stepped down from the gig following backlash over old homophobic tweets that resurfaced. The offer was made. It was received. I was excited. Things happened. They didn't work out the way they should have. Reporter: The category for best picture remains wide open. And potential firsts loom for the films with Netflix landing their first best picture nomination with "Roma." It could be the first foreign language film to take home best picture and its star could be the first ever indigenous Mexican woman to win best actress in a leading role, a newbie to the Hollywood scene. Is this your king, huh? Reporter: "Black panther" already a winner at the sag awards could be the first superhero movie to win a title and it's the seventh nomination for Glenn close who could win her first Oscar for her role in "The wife." If you are trolling for nuggets, you'll find nothing here. Reporter: And one of the most anticipated categories of the night, original song nominees lady gaga and Bradley cooper will perform their hit "Shallow" from "A star is born." ??? Tell me something, boy ??? Reporter: So it's amazing. This really is a year of firsts. Lady gaga as you heard could be the first to ever win a best actress and best original song Oscar in the same year. Spike Lee could be the first African-American to win the Oscar for best director, and Alfonso cuaron could be the first to win for best director and best cinematography. That's for "Roma," you guys. It's amazing that the 91st academy awards, we could see so It's incredible every year. Thank you so much, kayna. Will you be watching tonight? I am. I'm looking forward to the musical performances. This is different than others. You are watching, right? I look forward to being in sweatpants with pizza crumbs all over myself. Exactly. No sweatpants this morning. You almost started the newscast yesterday with that same outfit. Let people know. I didn't mean for that to go public. Can I use my outside voice for that? By the way, you can catch the action on our countdown show starting at 1:00 eastern. ABC's T.J. Holmes, janai Norman and Chris Connelly will have interviews with the nominees, a look at what the stars were doing before they got famous, and a deep dive into the history of "A star is born." .

