Transcript for David Tennant on his new series 'Camping,' Doctor Who and stage fright

Hi everybody I'm Peter Travers this is popcorn we we tell you what it's pop it in the culture and my guess that he gave him well. There's always something going on with this guy you know he's played everything from doctor outta Hamlet two in this case campaign. I can't think you've gone camping for HB. Fitness. How did it happen he read it done and. Come to you would say I've done that show. It's about this group of American crazy people who go camping and you. A scotsman yes a perfect too ugly all various Chile obvious I have to say right away you know or what. Why diet cart them bottom right that I didn't I just go. It came out the blues script arrived and it was as you see written millions of human genetic root new rules girls together. See you think it's pretty good pedigree. I read the script loved him Jennifer Garner was already attached. Also felt like. It was a mark of called Sikhs who. Its announcement of our adopt those who have never done. Costs at home before really. Briefly a catalyst for so that were the rules Pinkston tent me who is this Walt guy he's easily. Is Perry's we act. I think he's put ponds is a little but he's married to Catherine. The map for while they have little generally regard such an Oregon in the little boy. And they I think once they were very happy right now their relationship is meant. We're just of health literacy. Wolves could be fortify a lot of sex happening for all who Walton desperate for a bit he's note at and it. Pat had about what of the issues that he's trying to come to tabs with but he's very long suffering he's very sweet doesn't. He doesn't want it he doesn't enjoy confrontation and he he yet is trying to. Keep everything going trying to he's aware that his life isn't in. The best we can beat that but he he he loves his wife he loves his son needs you want to make things baptize his party's 45. Acts who. His wife organized this camping trip with with him and three these friends so there's these four couples. Living on the canvas for a long weekend. And should be a celebration of Walt's birthday but the cardinal couples Regina couples anymore let little ability to gather. And it in stressful environment goes you'll walk this number one on their lives that only the person they need to please know he really isn't it's that there's themselves. That is everybody else and approval of the what was just have a nice temperate north. So what was it would be did you have a reputation. For going out with your wife and kids. I'd camping trips all the it's all I want to experiences Barry Levinson. Reviewing accounting. I did it once and I'll never do it again I'm pretty much went well educated we used to go right and a little Kara. No like big long stretch count on with showers and like a little thing but not size. And three of us kids on on bunk beds which it falls to die it will plant in my. My parents of the other end and. I was perishable I don't remember a law that. But even you'd you'd go to the sort of chemical toilet the other accounts. Get washed in the sinks in it was. It was basic right don't that was. Ebony to only ones is an Ottawa on and I actually patrol par Tay was what was that when did it I would blossoming music festival. You you can't. Candles you go to. I've since governor are other ways there are blocking or should. Let him he had a. Where IT be afforded the opportunity of going again I believe in to that with that happening on the set of tampering. Because we saw you all roughing it out there in the woods yeah I'm sure it was like super glam trailers you know. His signature is what are particularly on the all the way from national caps that we have week what dusty tracks on those little. You know those little Willie Cole stood up things for what four things. So we didn't. Gates has bestseller book. We. It was pretty dusty it was pretty but it was California us. I think it rained once. And you know capital really rough. Even shares Kraft Savvis it was OK we did all right. I get I'm thinking at the bugs and mosquitoes. You know Warren union that you know aren't allowed to have a snake crime we'll set the whole time. Which is a little bit alarming. Because we don't get back in Scotland we do hot snakes its golden but you know. Don't touch anything you do eight going to be and it is very polite. But grass snakes that just comes it will bring back Sean Connery to go nowhere to be terrified children actually as a law. Yeah. So that we had we we had to he was he was a big bucket and a legal if you. We were warned not wolf much. Items sold one I was someone in the bucket after school. Update the best at least the theme yeah yeah so what's it like doing this purely American. It was like networked in this week before where. That was a comedy teams have or write to us behind the camera so you do the scene as written the writers worldwide hunt but yes. Pat. I'll get rid of them they have suggestions well but that was it very actively encouraged that I never done that before we you do a scene and then. The right to team acumen in the debate alternative lines or are they pitching idea. And you might retake it and you might try to outline and so it wasn't astute you. Audience called you knew there they're doing that. Live from the audience it was what you would be do you alternate between that and provides an Albanian man that was some that was new to me that we want to have enjoyed that. That you and your two things. You know gonna keep thinking that just about level and timing. I can't think for you in your career you. That you can't put in a box. Fifteenth that it's obvious that to let Doctor Who is who. Absolutely county woman but to view Whitaker who talk about rupture asking why. If she was the mother of the dead pool yet that Europe like super news and now she's the did you give our. Any advice about how to read the dot we get it right fight retracted a bit about experience of its quite a unique shoe to be in the sense Earl. There isn't a big support group available in it was a few of as a right and you've done it and and several analysts if you think you're an annual meeting in yet we hang yeah. This club all but doctor who's we'll let gentlemen and ladies Connolly that would that would oh well it will world is Metcalf. It's just have to I think it was time Manning was inevitable and nine Q. Judy is the perfect choice to Kenneth to take issue for me to do something new that you but it's a system exactly seem to that it was was built up big it. That you know that there's no what about this isn't a big change in and six to see insurers to see character of the -- hours. He's he's. You know once when she obesity awareness to you know religion this is it relevant it's just it's not act would you have you watched it. But did I so I saw one. Does he think you out it all to watch other people playing it. Given that you had to have seen the other ones for what he knew that that was the deal you know Rogers was number ten I was number one's. That was there was precedent. I'd really sad that one day that would be an eleven. Of their 41213. Episode. It. It it's a little relative farce because of course when your in the middle Michelin it's it's everywhere you go so he needs. It's ubiquitous in your life and you can't really escape its of the I did you move on casual but your first of them but surely. I captured or to get this. This product. Surely. But note that the issue as she'd be is much bigger than any individual has ever been connected to it. But it's. It's a shield I loved as a kid he threw. I had heard that you what this is very hard to believe but you know there's so is the true store yeah that you're about three years old and fit I wanna be doctor. Well I sadly. I want to it was watching go to you as a child die gains it made me. Get interest at an acting as a concept and that she was one I love more than any courses among wall and I you know. I had longed to scoff I would runner in the back Augmon. It was it was a huge part mileage whose huge motivation to for me to full. The Korean I did but by the time Mike king. To be professional life but it was no girl mania so when you actually got to do. With their kind of dream come true acts happening you have Nicholas and should be remembered. But first Joba Thomas goes tutoring a plea to hurt a practically irresistible rise or to reach a court. What a Segway. Is hit. About Richard and alert violated what makes Poland's goal and he too compulsive need for. And and then suddenly you go and you get a paycheck and you let you know these eagle Brian an envelope with to. She. Won a conference a pig can my friends were read. Just think those brain is cheering now people getting. You know billions of dollars for each active they'll be coming into an analyst with tear but there was just who are currently paying back one night that they'll put an envelope that at a 180 quit it was something. And an end in a little Brent ample but I remember these this incident and to do what I've been aspiring police use it was it was ditching me it was good. And. The tilt with the actors never really relax because the cause of regional which is relatively short lived in Europe Ol was thinking while a powerful pop band girl while the mom. Still let me adds that there because you know in England where all of these shows that she'd done it we've only seen some here. But you're like the cool kids at. You people are chasing you. One but they are what are these Q okay it's another week's news is man in media role of you all are so what you talk. Ed. Fresh. What do you think it went out. Or Portuguese eat something I've never once it was one that I read about it was like 81015. Who always sticks. They eat I think that eating your sexist or you're not who have book there was no missing. That's about it now. No wasn't there is at you and a fifteen to don't want to headlight and I think it's really I cuts you can go home that you let. I'm fifteenth actually as you think let me meet once. What I get twelve. They all. If it means that you just let all this national. And I'll see you right where any. You're being too one means you're. Going to be fields through whole puzzles are cute little do you kill one of your average that have been lukewarm won its sixteenth. Luke warm. Sixty in all or mines in all of media anywhere yet. That. Well. At least people still talking right. You work. Com. You can have at the end of the year you have Mary queen Scott from entity and as far as I know you're not Mary or Elizabeth I've. But. I have a brief but important moment but really important oh that. Michael. Well so pivotal age though brief. You could've gotten paid in the brain and frowned and I would not Tippett Fred Arnold with. One defeat Reid is. And then you have another it's yours for Amazon coming in problem early. That Neil has neither adopted and he was she'll run nine. It was Terry project nor with the but it was. As new says it was it was Terri is dying wish to see this get made they tried to make a movie several times kept no happening. It's a pretty unfilled mobile mobile it's that the scale that the scope of the range of locations in the room that the bizarre mass of the imagination is quite difficult. Rangel it to a script that Neil has done it beautifully and we we short lapse. What we were still shooting at this year's have it was a long shoot with lots of elements and an amazing cast of their currently. Field together so it comes and makes you know what is it that excites you about what you do. It's just think it I think that's who's challenging and it feels different and it teach you to. A new. It's just settle for a new audience or. It's on like camping I've never really put upon let up before I'd never been in that kind of sickle world before a not so that's. A threatened to get to go decently. Something you. Within you much people and and what can with people like Lena Jenny what would people like Jenin Julia and Brett me a message one of these tasks that you just. Every scene you're and you did there was somebody doing something brilliant in and that's that's sites and you're allowed to. It is in yet Regis yes it's we get it welcome this kind of thing to yeah but when you didn't put yourself on stage and you are. Whether it's in the beginning it's too early oh and you do him yeah extra care Tara why don't ski area. Oh go onstage is an awful idea. And other. I feel myself my proper jail still feels that the. Quite regularly. But didn't play last year and. You. But what especially that first public forums. And indeed that the homily for the washed out at a I remember before that first of posting fee to of the first floor going this IDC simply impossible. A panel glad of that to law school to diocese in front of people in front. Remember sequence of life inside it's simply not gonna happen let alone be any putative going to take that. Did he or why yet. We'll look at what if those big speeches and of course your brain something terrible excellent because you can it. You're Willie audiences chanting along with you which makes worshipping. I can't get this wrong and yet I'm good it is going to forget. All those who remain two games so but I would that horrible Georgia act as a sort of. As an Olympic event that it is that you feel it to buy it takes to yourself to buy. It's very kind of muscular system few went on stage of when people find you added restaurant or doing something what did they recognize. You from is always Doctor Who is it. Other thing it's. It turned the old minor things it's often don't that's issue with that attracts a level of enthusiasm that there is hard to be anywhere else million people who fund for rural life long bonds broke so yes. It's it's all built it it's a little time torture which is opening to the people loved. They keep pumping it back is apple fine you had to finish that five years ago. And yet people say I'm just watching particularly here is back home it was on one of the networks but he yeah. It's on its own Netflix of people discover what he sees things at slightly. Different kinds and but is the capture that grabs people. Because you about Netflix you can watch old in some Google like. I what's bonanza that what all of its one night I've seen all three c.'s slash she's a silent that remained light it. And. It's a tool for not having Paltrow was in a long time ago but still party perhaps June massed right yet. Almighty god that it gives them he's hardly major. Franchise. Giving cities in the world yet. But you know how it was the Wii you work you're. Again either you know cars completely. Enthralled embolden. Yet. This. He. She should evil who up all these characters that you play is closest to David is the real me the deputy there. Up upon what is. I see you look like an affable guy you know we did you could take on life despite affected you being you know. Fox straight out directs the group sports today. I can't go off its bluster as it lost that's got to get equipment or vehicles they're attacking if I did. What. That feels very much because there's an there's a lack about it what was a lot peace of one who. I feel I can really relate to that could really relate to will flock to. And I deep I'd you know I'm very grateful but he's been well tightly packed to equate. The court please themselves records of cultivated about Questar. It's great to have it somewhere you know it's if you have acted that these god but who. Who would you growing war the people you admire that you wanted to. You were into the tables as usual isn't so and the owner was which features like Dawkins who had you know told me it was my hero for awhile and I was like so it's beginning. He was totally buy that in. Your law with while and then when iced tea. The bus is not my fault and all he wasn't penalty that would be we have. It would be really will be he then became countries have been a transfer that allegiance to him what number with it he was number five. It's like Obama fight you know stopping them don't stop it's like you're the 42 president of the united it'll rental that's not always be dealt abduct an. Something that lives of these so so that the doctors do or people why are you in mind and then as I grew up and. You know started getting interest than it was in in this. The craft of acting and. Two grants hope communities in that you still of course hugely it mildly and at some nice man that we she can turn the line is it's like poetry you know. And then you bears have people as a as you pay a unity would see inspirational performances and not and that it is used fire to. And a somewhat runs playing Hamlet when I was drama skill and that was the first in nineteen. Shakespeare and delivered conversational it was like he was inventing these words doing things with these speeches so well known he was doing things and that sound like he was making up. And I'm not I told us that it acts as that kind of language if you can bring that language to life and make it over ninety's it was plays. Accident that happened and a in that house that exists because they're just need it but it's tussle because language foreign to us now I G access that more. In a war that what skills you can land from so it most people. As we end as always and saw. I don't know what you prepared for me. Well something from Scott on May be a lot to much I didn't know you did that she sprung on me and I know but now you're gonna go hand but I don't don't know if that still doesn't make me feel couples took office but if people under Florida hourly rates. One actor actually did that. Turn into and in rolled into a fetal shivering wreck recently been saying and you didn't yeah I just waited out yet. I felt even at fifty militant thing to do. It's great about not being alive that yes indeed it's like you're just yet you can what. What he will the only time I'd ever read me. Some in public gravely I did let the Jews you have a am. If I didn't know what I went and bought skate with a friend of mine when I was drama skill exactly mussels and so hosting cost. So that it was told them about poker aren't go to precautions do they do. I'm ready. That's is this. Rule they have fox T Shia jet landed a job of that mcdannold it FT just. That are up are times when my mom said on the aids and throw it out all hostilities with slime that is claims its and it's. Olbermann dog landstuhl eleven done way. It still had a daughter led still that I had gotten. It's over did not back into it's who Angela involvement let me let he. How. Thank you are you kidding me. Thank you thank you we here is the musical Africa there is upper Klamath musically they'll put you popular I want the deed it. Use that. Any song writers out there this is raw material wealth from your mind to write united users. Eight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.