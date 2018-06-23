Transcript for New details emerge about moments leading up to deadly police shooting

Turning now to the police shooting of a teenager that is sparking outrage. Overnight a new wave of protests in Pittsburgh over the death of antwon Ros ABC's Kenneth Moton is there now with the demonstrations and what authorities are saying about the case. Kenneth, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Adrienne. A busy night on these streets for protesters and police. Weere with them overnight as they marched through the city over that bridge right there the interstate. At one point they were just outside the baball stadium right as the pirates game wa getting out. Outrage is growing in this commity, in this area as new details emerge about the police shooting death of antwon rose. Reporter: Overnight tense moments in Pittsburgh, police in riot gear, protesters in the streets. Demonstrators marched shutting down roadways, an intetate and this critical bridge demanding justice for 17-year-old antwon rose. I'm out here because it's inhumane to kill black child. Ands that murder what happened. Reporter: An unarmed antwon shot and killed by Michael rosfeld, an east Pittsburgh police officer, as he ran away from a traffic stop earlier in the week. The district attorney is now revealing investigators found an empty 9 millimeter gun clip in the teen's front pocket after the shooting. I'm not going to talk about everything that happened that night, but you asked me did he have a clip? He had a clip in his pocket. They're looking for an excuse. Theye trying to find a reason to get this cooff. Reporter: Investigators say the car antwon was riding in operated as a ride share or XI but it also matched the description of a vehicle possibly involved in a drive-by shooting minutes before authorities say they have video but wouldn give any specifics. Attorneys for antwon's family calling the new developments irrelevant. Too many kids or young African-American males are being shot they're dead. They're not here to tell the story. If they could just be here tell the story, we might hear the other side. Reporter: T D.A. Says officer rosfeld is now coopating with the investigation after tting a new attorney. The prosecutor plans to speak more about the details of this case after antn is laid to rest Monday. Whit. Kenneth Moton in Pittsburgh for us, thanks so much.

