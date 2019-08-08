Transcript for Disney will reboot 'Home Alone'

Earlier this week our parent company Disney announced that it plans to re imagined several famous films like. Cheaper by the dozen night at the museum. And that Christmas classic home alone for the film of course you know let's start Macaulay Culkin is Kevin McCallister. When he came out in 1990 Culkin was. Ten years old. Now. A little bit older an age 38 he is weighing in on these plans for a new version. He tweeted this photo. I wow I love them so that the caption that this is what an updated home alone would actually look like. Whole area ahead recreating the scene when Kevin binges eats junk food at home wall whose families a strand of their affairs so funny call him followed out with the tweet that said. Hey Disney called me you know I did see. Some reaction on and it baton. Brilliant front and they're in Madrid yesterday and many people lighten up and you can't like home alone he just hit you got to leave ballot allow I don't know how you can read yeah. Well I don't know Woolsey.

