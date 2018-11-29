Transcript for Duchess Kate opens up about her excitement for Harry and Meghan's baby

We move on to our cover story. Kate Middleton is opening up about that baby news for Harry and Meghan as the newlyweds get ready to move out of the palace into their new home and James Longman has more. Reporter: Good morning, George. From a windy kensington palace, the storm hitting the uk is called storm Diana and it is appropriate because there is a storm brewing in the British press about a possible growing rift between Meghan and Kate. This morning, duchess Kate opening up about the Christmas season telling fans about her little princes and princess says they're getting excited for christmastime because they've started all their Christmas songs and the trees are going up. Kate went on to say and Louis is getting bigger. I can't believe he's like 7 months. He's getting to be a big boy and, of course, with baby Sussex due in the spring a little cousin is on the way. Excited fans ask Kate, absolutely she replied. But what's the truth behind the smiles? British newspaper "The daily telegraph" claims a rift growing between the two duchesses. I think if anyone was trying to say nothing to see here, there's never been, you know, any moment where they've not seen eye to eye or had a disagreement, I don't think that would be realistic of the dynamic going on. Reporter: They also caused royal waves announcing they'll move from their home at kensington palace and headed to frogmore cottage in Windsor, 30 miles from London. Royal watchers had assumed the expectant parents would choose to stay close to William and Kate but as usual the sussexs are doing things their own way. They won't be living next to each other growing up but still do expect them to see a lot of each other. Reporter: Windsor is a very special place for their royal highnesses red the announcement. The five-bedroom cottage is walking distance from the queen's home in Windsor castle and where they were married just last may. So it's good-bye to Ken sing ton palace for Meghan and Harry and I suppose people's hopes that a new generation of Royals would grow up together. Is there really a rift between Meghan and Kate? That's anyone's guess. To a dramatic transformation for "Inside edition" host

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.