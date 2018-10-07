Transcript for Dwayne Johnson and 'Skyscraper' director Rawson Thurber dish on new film

We are here with ourcial Ence of servicemen and women. Our favorite GU de Johnson and the writer and dior of hisew thriller he was just talking about, Rawson Thurber ere as well. Thank you, Rawson. Oh, now, he shared W us the story. All this is going on behind scenes, you know, such a gripping story and you're ke, oh, wait a minute. I need tofame. I need towas having a baby. Yeah, my wife saraad our second child kensington and what way didn't tell you was going into labor bse Dwayne is the kind of Guye is he did everything toet me his ivate jet Los Angeles and we out quite make it work because W couldn' find a crew. It was 2:00 in the morning but tried to meaven and heart. They were a little expensive. Gesture. He made a halfhearted effort at it I what trying to say. Congratulat on your second daughter.we Dwayne a onesie and one over to Hong Kong last so for you,e have one for your baby. Limited edition. Limite edition. Thank you. I appreciate it. Applause ] Ou always are so hard working. What training went into this lm that you had to go through. We I spent a lot of time withrawson, obviously because he hs whole movie inside his head but also S a lot of time amputees and trying to understandhe certain way they walk run and sit and there'hi the step and in the gaitnd the hips, one man in particular, his name is Jeff glassbrenner who I spent time with, with research and he wound up being inspiration for the chair and I am amputeen the moved he is --E was the first American amputee to climb mt. Everest, multitime paralympian. And Jeff is here. Jeff is here. Jeff glassbrenn Helloff. What was it like when you get the call and Dwayne Johnson says, man, you'rey inspiration. Oh, my gosh, is the most amazing thing, iet thisne call and it was,y, we want you to come and teach wit's like to be an ampute he sai can you teach me greatest thickng. It was more important for him to stand, what it like physical mental, emotionally, I think that was the really cool part so he dove into I 100% giveim the amputee stampapproval for re. Thank you. Very impressive. Thank you very much. Youuys have worked together "Central intelligence." Loved that VI you worked together in that and, Dwayne, we know Dwayne as large than life but what is something yourned about him in your time togett's maybe a little surprisi. Bout ayne from "Central intelligence" to "Skyscr Something that may surprise you. I guess the thing that's most interng about Dwayne is how gen he is. You know, the guy that see on social media,t' not act. I mean that'slly who is and thathy he's the biggest star in the world. hank you. And isonally don't like him en to say that publicly if it weren't true. T a fan. Thank you, buy. I lov how always go back and forth social media. This is our lastovie we're going to do together. I hope this I. Ou have sh a big heart. There's something you to ll the audience right now. Yeah, absolutely. I'll lov to. We have a really bipremiere tonight here in York City and everyone is invited. E all going. Everybody is going. You're going. Ybody is going. Hat's your son. That's your boy. Always been like that, hasn't he? Do we havere Dwayne Johnson going to stick around and have more. We might have some special surprises. Keep ig. Willy wonka. We are back with dwa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.