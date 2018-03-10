Transcript for 'DWTS' booted couple 'still a bit emotional'

Las Vegas night on "Dancing with the stars" last night, lots of glitz and excitement. Alas one couple had to go. On this second week of competition, the couple leaving us is, Danelle and artem. We are joined by Danelle Umstead and artem chigvintsev, welcome. And, artem, you just said it. That is the worst part of the show. We never like seeing this. It truly is. That music, it's like -- it psychs you out immediately. Every single time. I know it was an emotional night. Emotional experience for you all the way around. I'm still a bit emotional. Because you put so much into it. It was so clear you put everything you had into the dance floor. Four dances and two weeks. It was tough and put a lot into it. Artem had a ton of work into me and wish we had an opportunity to do more. We saw how much trouble you had with your vision in the dancing. How does that change how you teach. How you choreograph. You change everything. Usually dancing is shown by, look, I'm going to show you what the step look like and repeat pretty much. We didn't have that opportunity so everything was really about explaining and holding hands and kind of like just this was a trial and error every single day and just seeing that on the stage when she was performing and doing, that's incredible. Almost seems like learning a new language. It's like learning an entirely new language with your entire body. For sure. What was the hardest part? I think just understanding the small movements that meant a lot and I can't visually see it and artem explains it and puts me in the motion I think I have and he's like, hmm, that's not it. How to explain better. It's not that. I'm just -- it's a visual thing and I don't get the visual part of it. Yeah, I know your husband and son are in your camp. What did they have to say? That they were proud of us. A little heartbroken too. I think more heartbroken because I was. But proud that we were on the show and we had artem on our team or we were a team and proud to be a part of it. Who are you excited about who's still left? Who are you most excited about of the couples still left. You know, there's way too many good dancers to even say. They're all really wonderful dancers. So I don't have a favorite. Handicap it. Anyone's game and I can't say one specific person because I have to go back to the show. So I'm going to try to say politically correct. You'll be going on tour as well. Yes, going on tour which is exciting. It's going to be great dancing, great costume, brand-new production. Brand-new cast too. New people. You showed a lot of heart out there. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you both for coming.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.