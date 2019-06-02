Transcript for 'Empire' star reportedly back at work after alleged assault

Now to new developments involving "Empire" star jussie smollett back in Chicago heading to set after that attack and Alex Perez is there with the latest. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. The studio offered the entire cast additional security in the wake of that reported attack. About a dozen investigators now working to piece this all together. ??? I just want to be yeah ??? ??? good enough ??? Reporter: This morning "Empire" star jussie smollett is back to work reportedly returning to the set of the show days after telling investigators he was attacked in the streets of Chicago. TMZ reporting that smollett shot scenes for one of "Empire's" final episodes of the season and did a table read with the cast. All while under the watchful eye of security percentage knell. Put aside your -- Reporter: The report saying the 35-year-old returned to the set after performing weekend shows. Thank you so much and I'm okay. I'm going to stand strong with y'all. Reporter: Speaking out in his first public appearance since reporting his assault claiming he was jumped by two men wearing masks shouting racist and homophobic slurs and putting a noose around his neck. Now there are new reports sighing that Chicago police want to speak with smollett again while he's in Chicago. Their investigation identifying two persons of interest. Regardless ofhat anyone else says, I will always stand for love. And I hope that you will all stand with me. Reporter: Authorities have not been able to identify those two people they'd like to speak with. Investigators say they continue to review additional surveillance video for any clues. Michael. All right, thank you so much, Alex.

